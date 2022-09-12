To secure bright future of our youth, Police and people have to work together: DGP

Addressing the local citizens of the area at Sangam the DGP said it has always been an endeavour of the Police department to come closer to its people in order to secure their lives & property and added that today’s foundation stone laying ceremony is a part of that endeavour.

He appreciated and expressed his gratitude to the people of the area for providing their support and also a piece of adjacent land for constructing a police building. He said that the Police officials posted in these areas are for people’s security so that society at large is comfortable.

He directed the jurisdictional officers to take necessary steps to solve the grievances of the people on priority. He said that the J&K Police is also expecting and getting full support and cooperation from people in maintaining peace and order.

He said that to secure the bright future of our youth, Police and People have to work together. Past which has given pain has to be left behind so as to provide a peaceful environment to our coming generations, he said.