Today’s engineering education must sync with tomorrow’s industry: LG

He said that today's engineering education must sync with tomorrow's industry.

“In the next 25 years of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal Khand’, the speed of technology evolution will help in achieving sustainable economic, social and environmental goals,” the LG said. He said that the transformation and new invention in energy, material, and Information Technology in the next 5 years would impact the engineering sector.

The LG said that the global energy infrastructure would witness re-engineering and solar and wind would become effective and economically productive energy source. He said that the engineers would play a critical role to meet the basic needs of the human society and also to create solutions to modern world challenges.

The LG said that Industry 4.0 technologies like the Internet of Things, Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics, the Cloud, and simulations would allow industries to make data-driven decision, increase efficiency, and accomplish the goal of smart factory. He said that every engineering invention had increased the ease of living. The LG said that the technology had made the society faster, connected, and smarter. He said that this was a new normal and result of innovation and imagination.