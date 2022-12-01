Today’s engineering education must sync with tomorrow’s industry: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that today’s engineering education should sync with tomorrow’s industry.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 8th national conference and exhibition on emerging and innovative trends in engineering technology at the Government College of Engineering and Technology, Chak Bhalwal, the LG while addressing the gathering of students and technocrats from across the country said, “Industry 4.0 technologies and the fourth industrial revolution is driving economic growth and building skills for future jobs.”
The LG said that extraordinary engineering innovations would not only change the lives of the people but also shape the future to realise socio-economic goal.
“Rapid adoption of digitisation in many fields of manufacturing and business will ensure smart factories significantly increase output of production lines,” he said.
The LG said that the impact of climate change was also visible in new and extraordinary innovations changing the lives of the people.
“Industry experts, engineers, academic experts, and platforms like NCEEITET have an important role to invent new tools, new products and future path for prodigious change,” he said.
The LG said that high performance Industry 4.0 tools, engineering enterprise, technological dynamism to nurture an innovation-driven economy, and resolve to ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ would propel India to the category of advance economy.
“In the next 25 years of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal Khand’, the speed of technology evolution will help in achieving sustainable economic, social and environmental goals,” the LG said. He said that the transformation and new invention in energy, material, and Information Technology in the next 5 years would impact the engineering sector.
The LG said that the global energy infrastructure would witness re-engineering and solar and wind would become effective and economically productive energy source. He said that the engineers would play a critical role to meet the basic needs of the human society and also to create solutions to modern world challenges.
The LG said that Industry 4.0 technologies like the Internet of Things, Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics, the Cloud, and simulations would allow industries to make data-driven decision, increase efficiency, and accomplish the goal of smart factory. He said that every engineering invention had increased the ease of living. The LG said that the technology had made the society faster, connected, and smarter. He said that this was a new normal and result of innovation and imagination.
The LG said that Industry 4.0 and new inventions would end the system of working in silos in the engineering sector.
He said that different fields of academics and engineering would come together in a self-supporting manner and strong relations would be established between science, technology and information.
The LG also laid the foundation stone of Electrical Engineering Block at GCET Chak Bhalwal and inspected the impressive models and exhibits displayed by the industry professionals and students.
The students were motivated to develop curiosity and inquisitiveness and contribute in the making of Aatma Nirbhar J&K and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat with breakthrough innovations, discoveries, and start-ups, and to find solutions to local problems of J&K. The LG appreciated Principal GCET, Chak Bhalwal for her outstanding work in taking the institution to new heights.