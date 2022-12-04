Toiba Sadaf from JK crowned as Aryans Shining Star

Srinagar: A plethora of events were organised by Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh for the excited new students including rounds of singing, dance and drama. The top 20 contestants from Engineering, Law, Pharmacy, Nursing, Management, and Paramedical were seen putting their best foot forward to win the titles and spiritedly walked the ramp to be the winner.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group congratulated the title winners and appreciated the efforts put in by one and all for actively participating in extracurricular activities and making the event memorable. He said hard work is indispensable and a key to achieving their dreams.