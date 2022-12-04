Toiba Sadaf from JK crowned as Aryans Shining Star

Srinagar: A plethora of events were organised by Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh for the excited new students including rounds of singing, dance and drama. The top 20 contestants from Engineering, Law, Pharmacy, Nursing, Management, and Paramedical were seen putting their best foot forward to win the titles and spiritedly walked the ramp to be the winner.
Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group congratulated the title winners and appreciated the efforts put in by one and all for actively participating in extracurricular activities and making the event memorable. He said hard work is indispensable and a key to achieving their dreams.
The event began with the auspicious lamp lighting ceremony. The students participated in various events, including modeling, singing, solo-dance and other cultural events.
On the basis of modeling, individual performance and intelligence test, three judges Dr. Garima Thakur, Aura Mrs. India Intellectual & Mrs. Himachal 2021; Dr. Rashmi, Miss Punjab, Aura Miss India 2021; Varsha Dangi, Model, Actress, APA Miss India Finalist announced the winner for every title.
The students’ excitement knew no bounds when Jyoti was crowned as “Miss Face of The Year” & Anish Sagar won “Mr. Face of the Year”. Other prize-winners felicitated include Anshika and Nitin Thakur as “Ms. and Mr. Talented” and Priyanka Singh and Biren Makkar as “Ms. & Mr. Personality” respectively. Rahul won “Students of the Year” title and Toiba was crowned as “Shining Star”.