Tourism biggest path towards change, development: MoS Meenakshi Lekhi

Kupwara: Stating that there is a need to explore the tourism potential of frontier district Kupwara, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Cultural Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi Saturday said tourist arrival is a path of change and development in the region.

According to a local news agency, KNO, she arrived on a surprise visit to north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

She was earlier accompanying the Union Home Minister of India Amit Shah who was on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir. She was part of the two major events at Jammu and Srinagar chaired by the Home Minister on Friday.

Talking to reporters in Kupwara, the Union Minister said that there is a need to explore the tourism potential of the Kupwara district.

She said that her surprise visit aims to further open up the tourism potential and opportunities in the Kupwara district.