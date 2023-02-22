Tourism Deptt registers 251 complaints of cheating, other violations in 2022

Srinagar: The Department of Tourism has registered 251 complaints of various nature from tourists and visitors in respect of violations of J&K Tourist Trade Act-1978/2012 by respective service providers even as 247 of these were settled and fine to the tune of Rs. 21.95 lakh was recovered from the erring service providers.

The department, during this one year, also ensured refund of Rs. 11.82 lakh from respective service providers in favour of prospective tourists for having charged them arbitrarily or not providing them the services for which they were charged.

The Department has taken a series of recent initiatives to bring transparency and promptness in addressing any complaints from the tourists. Separate monitoring teams have already been set up at all destinations comprising respective Resort Officers, representatives from Development Authorities and Tourist Police.