Tourist Reception Center at Chatroo damaged in fire incident
Ramban: In a fire incident , a major portion of the Tourist Reception Center (TRC) Chatroo in Kishtwar district was destroyed on Tuesday evening.
However, no loss of life or injury was reported in this fire incident, said police.
Police said, the fire broke out late Tuesday evening in one of the rooms on the ground floor of the two storey building of TRC and spread to other blocks including the upper storey of building.
Soon after the incident police with the help of locals evacuated the occupants staying in the building and took them to safer places.
He said the fire was brought under control with efforts by the jawans of Fire and Emergency services and police.
SHO Police Station Chatroo Inspector Parvez Khanday told Greater Kashmir no loss of life or injury was reported in this fire incident. However property worth lakhs of rupees destroyed in this fire incident,
He said the cause is yet to be ascertained.