‘Tourist tribal village programme turning out to be game changer’

Srinagar: The Tourist Tribal village programme (TTVP) initiated by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir is turning out to be the game changer for the rural as well as tribal areas both economically as well as socially.

J&K Tourist Village Network under Mission Youth initiative is aimed at transforming 75 villages of the UT known for historical, picturesque beauty and cultural significance into tourist villages. The youth-led sustainable tourism initiative will strengthen rural economy and community entrepreneurship, empowering youth and women by providing direct and indirect employment.

Jammu and Kashmir Government is adopting best practices recognizing the uniqueness of each village and showcasing the landscapes, indigenous knowledge systems, cultural diversity and heritage, local values and traditions, besides encouraging film shooting and offering financial incentives as well as ensuring a digital platform of all these villages under Tribal Tourism initiative.