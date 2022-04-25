Traffic allowed on Srinagar-Jammu highway

He said hundreds of heavy, medium, light motor vehicles and load carriers carrying essential commodities, diesel, petrol, and gas tankers from Jakhani Udhampur on Jammu Srinagar National Highway are heading towards Kashmir.

Rains lashed isolated places in landslide-prone Nashri Banihal sectors of Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district Monday afternoon despite that the movement of traffic remained uninterrupted on the highway.