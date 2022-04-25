Traffic allowed on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Ramban: Authorities allowed vehicles including hundreds of load carriers, oil and gas tankers towards Kashmir on Jammu Srinagar National Highway after clearing Jammu bound traffic Monday evening.
A traffic police official at Traffic Control Unit Udhampur said that load carriers carrying essential commodities for the Valley were allowed after Jammu bound heavy vehicles crossed Jakhni Udhampur Monday evening.
He said hundreds of heavy, medium, light motor vehicles and load carriers carrying essential commodities, diesel, petrol, and gas tankers from Jakhani Udhampur on Jammu Srinagar National Highway are heading towards Kashmir.
Rains lashed isolated places in landslide-prone Nashri Banihal sectors of Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district Monday afternoon despite that the movement of traffic remained uninterrupted on the highway.
Till the filing of this report highway was open as hundreds of vehicles, mostly load carriers en route to Valley, crossed the Ramban-Banihal stretch of highway in a regulated manner.