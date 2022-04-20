Traffic congestion at Ramban causes inconvenience to travellers

Ramban: The traffic congestion between Nashri Ramban ,Ramban and Ramsu sector of Srinagar-Jammu national highway caused lot of inconvenience to travelers on Wednesday.
However traffic officials said traffic congestion remained at few places due to the seasonal migration of nomads and their livestock from Jammu to Srinagar.
Commuters and drivers alleged that traffic police cops are not being deployed at sensitive bottleneck places of the highway due to which heavy load carriers (trucks) and passenger vehicles are plying at snail's pace on this portion of the highway since Wednesday morning.
They said due to narrow road stretches at various places the heavy load carriers are crossing these portions of highway with difficulty and take more time than light and medium vehicles. Due to this reason long queue of vehicles stuck in traffic jams.
Local commuters urged the authorities to take necessary measures for regulating and streamlining of traffic between Nashri Ramban and Ramban and Banihal stretch of the highway.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police headquarters issued fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and better road condition light motor vehicles (LMVs) private cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to ply from Jammu towards Srinagar after assessing traffic situation on highway on Thursday.
The cut off timings for valley bound LMVs, private cars from Nagrota Jammu has been fixed 7 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 8am to 1pm.
The cut off timings for Jammu bound light motor vehicles through Banihal Qazigund tunnel has been fixed as 7 am to 12 pm on Monday.No Vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timings.
Officials at Traffic Control Unit Udhampur informed that Heavy Motor Vehicles carrying essential commodities were allowed to move from Jakhani Udhampur towards Kashmir Wednesday afternoon.