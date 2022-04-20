Traffic congestion at Ramban causes inconvenience to travellers

Ramban: The traffic congestion between Nashri Ramban ,Ramban and Ramsu sector of Srinagar-Jammu national highway caused lot of inconvenience to travelers on Wednesday.

However traffic officials said traffic congestion remained at few places due to the seasonal migration of nomads and their livestock from Jammu to Srinagar.

Commuters and drivers alleged that traffic police cops are not being deployed at sensitive bottleneck places of the highway due to which heavy load carriers (trucks) and passenger vehicles are plying at snail's pace on this portion of the highway since Wednesday morning.