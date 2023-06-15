Traffic disrupted on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on both sides of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for several hours due to landslides and shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch on Thursday.

Officials said that due to a landslide and shooting on the Mehar Cafeteria stretch of the highway near Ramban, vehicular traffic remained suspended for a few hours on Thursday morning.

They said that the highway got blocked after a landslide and shooting stones hit the road on this stretch Wednesday midnight.

Traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for 13 hours and 24 minutes.