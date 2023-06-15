Traffic disrupted on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on both sides of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for several hours due to landslides and shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch on Thursday.
Officials said that due to a landslide and shooting on the Mehar Cafeteria stretch of the highway near Ramban, vehicular traffic remained suspended for a few hours on Thursday morning.
They said that the highway got blocked after a landslide and shooting stones hit the road on this stretch Wednesday midnight.
Traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for 13 hours and 24 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 10 hours and 24 minutes due to shooting stones on Mehar-Cafeteria Morh and for 3 hours and 4 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to single-lane stretches at Dalwass and other places.
Officials said Thursday morning’s slide, debris, and stones accumulated on the highway were cleared and traffic resumed.
They said that despite intermittent shooting stones, traffic resumed on a one-by-one basis.
SSP Traffic National Highway, Ramban, Rohit Baksotra who was seen regulating traffic at Cafeteria Morh said, “Despite the intermittent triggering of debris and shooting stones we are clearing the traffic in a one-by-one mode with caution.”
He said that stones and debris rolled unexpectedly on this sector, disrupting traffic movement.
“Routine traffic is being cleared,” Baksotra said.
Drivers and commuters said that they remained stuck in traffic jams at several places between Nashri and Ramban in the morning and afternoon.
“We remained stuck at Nashri, Dhalwass Peera, Karool Ramban, and other places due to traffic congestion,” they said.