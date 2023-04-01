Traffic disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban: Following overnight rains, traffic on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway was disrupted for several hours due to mud and landslides at Rampari, Sherbibi area of Banihal, and Mehar –Cafeteria stretch of Ramban on Saturday.
However, after a slight improvement in weather and after clearing landslides stranded, vehicles were allowed to move to their respective destination on Saturday morning on priority.
Officers at the Traffic Control Unit, Ramban said that the highway was blocked around 2 am on Saturday and was restored in the afternoon for scheduled traffic passenger LMVs.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, the Highway remained blocked for seven hours and 44 minutes.
They said the highway remained blocked due to landslides and shooting stones at Rampari, area of Banihal, and Cafeteria, Ramban for five hours and 51 minutes.
They further said the highway remained blocked for one hour and 53 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.
Official sources said the highway got blocked following intermittent rains that lashed the area on Friday night. Due to landslides mostly Kashmir-bound heavy vehicles remained stranded on the highway.
They said after clearing the landslides from the spot, vehicles were allowed to move to their respective destinations, said traffic officials.
Landslides have been cleared and the traffic is moving cautiously due to slippery road conditions, they added.
They said that the road executing agencies have deputed adequate men and machinery to remove landslides instantly from highways to avoid further traffic breakdown.
SSP Traffic National Highway Ramban, Mohita Sharma said that National Highway is through for traffic.
SSP advised vehicle operators, and commuters to travel cautiously as roads are slippery in a few places.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44, Sunday morning.
Till the filing of this report highway is open and heavy vehicles released from Qazigund, Kashmir are heading toward Jammu.