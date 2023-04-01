Traffic disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban: Following overnight rains, traffic on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway was disrupted for several hours due to mud and landslides at Rampari, Sherbibi area of Banihal, and Mehar –Cafeteria stretch of Ramban on Saturday.

However, after a slight improvement in weather and after clearing landslides stranded, vehicles were allowed to move to their respective destination on Saturday morning on priority.

Officers at the Traffic Control Unit, Ramban said that the highway was blocked around 2 am on Saturday and was restored in the afternoon for scheduled traffic passenger LMVs.

Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, the Highway remained blocked for seven hours and 44 minutes.

They said the highway remained blocked due to landslides and shooting stones at Rampari, area of Banihal, and Cafeteria, Ramban for five hours and 51 minutes.

They further said the highway remained blocked for one hour and 53 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.