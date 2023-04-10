Traffic disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for a couple of hours and remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Monday.

Traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 43 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 33 minutes due to the triggering of boulders and shooting stones at Rampari area near Chambalwass Banihal and for 1 hour and 10 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel on Monday.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the highway in Ramban said that the vehicular traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was halted for a brief period due to the triggering of boulders and stones at the Rampari area of Banihal.