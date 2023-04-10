Traffic disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for a couple of hours and remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Monday.
Traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 43 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 33 minutes due to the triggering of boulders and shooting stones at Rampari area near Chambalwass Banihal and for 1 hour and 10 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel on Monday.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the highway in Ramban said that the vehicular traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was halted for a brief period due to the triggering of boulders and stones at the Rampari area of Banihal.
They said that traffic resumed after the concerned agency, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), cleared the boulders and accumulated stones from the road at Rampari on the highway.
SSP Traffic National Highway Ramban, Mohita Sharma said that the highway was through for traffic after road clearance at Rampari.
She said, earlier, vehicular traffic was halted for some time due to shooting stones at Rampari.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Tuesday morning.