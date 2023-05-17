Traffic disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban: Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for several hours due to road maintenance work at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels in Ramban district on Wednesday.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 8 hours and 4 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 5 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel, for 2 hours and 42 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, and for 2 hours and 17 minutes due to macadamisation of the road stretch in Ramban.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of nine Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.
The traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations during the day.
They said Kashmir-bound HMVs headed towards Kashmir at a slow pace between Nashri-Banihal.
Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police, National Highway, Ramban, Mohita Sharma said that the highway remained closed for repair and maintenance works from 9:30 pm on Wednesday till 6 am on Thursday.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Thursday morning.