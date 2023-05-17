Traffic disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban: Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for several hours due to road maintenance work at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels in Ramban district on Wednesday.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 8 hours and 4 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 5 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel, for 2 hours and 42 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, and for 2 hours and 17 minutes due to macadamisation of the road stretch in Ramban.

The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of nine Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.