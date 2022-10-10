Traffic movement on highway slows down due to shooting stones

Ramban: The free flow of both sides of traffic was disrupted due to a brief spell of light rain in the morning, nomadic livestock movement and triggering of rolling stones in the afternoon at Mehar, Ramban on Srinagar -Jammu National Highway on Monday.
Drivers and commuters said that they remained stuck in traffic congestions on both sides of toll plazas on the Banihal-Qaziqund tunnel and at various other places between Banihal and Ramban during the day.
However, traffic authorities said movement of traffic remained slow due to the intermittent triggering of shooting stones at Mehar, nomadic livestock movement through the highway passing through the district.
They said that nomadic livestock movement slowing down traffic from both sides on NH-44.
SSP appreciated the cooperation of drivers and commuters.