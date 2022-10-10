Traffic movement on highway slows down due to shooting stones

Ramban: The free flow of both sides of traffic was disrupted due to a brief spell of light rain in the morning, nomadic livestock movement and triggering of rolling stones in the afternoon at Mehar, Ramban on Srinagar -Jammu National Highway on Monday.

Drivers and commuters said that they remained stuck in traffic congestions on both sides of toll plazas on the Banihal-Qaziqund tunnel and at various other places between Banihal and Ramban during the day.