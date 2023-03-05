Traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH disrupted for 5 hours

Ramban: The movement of traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for over five hours on Sunday.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours, the highway remained blocked for 5 hours and 5 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 20 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel, for 10 minutes due to shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch, and for 35 minutes due to a stone slide at Dewal, Bridge, Udhampur on Sunday.