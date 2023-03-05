Traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH disrupted for 5 hours

Ramban: The movement of traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for over five hours on Sunday.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours, the highway remained blocked for 5 hours and 5 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 20 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel, for 10 minutes due to shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch, and for 35 minutes due to a stone slide at Dewal, Bridge, Udhampur on Sunday.
There was a breakdown of one Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) between the Nashri and Banihal-Qazigund tunnels.
Traffic officials in Ramban said that despite traffic disruption hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and HMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal stretch of the highway.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway.
They said that after assessing the road and traffic situation, HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir toward Jammu on Monday.
The cut-off timings have been fixed from 7 am to 12 pm from Nagrota, Jammu, and 8 am to 1 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Kashmir-bound LMVs.
The cut-off timing for Jammu-bound LMVs has been fixed from 9 am to 1 pm from Qazigund, Kashmir.
People have been advised to undertake journeys only after confirming the status of roads from Traffic Control Units (TCU) Jammu, TCU Srinagar, TCU Udhampur, and TCU Ramban on Monday.