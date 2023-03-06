Traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH disrupted for 5 hours

Ramban: The traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for 5 hours on Monday.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Monday, the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 57 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 30 minutes due to shooting stones on Mehar-Cafeteria stretch and for 1 hour and 27 minutes due to stone slide at Dewal, Bridge, Udhampur.
There was a breakdown of nine HMV between the Nashri and Banihal-Qazigund tunnels, officials said.
They said that the highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu.
Traffic officials in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs and HMVs have crossed the Chanderkote-Banihal stretch of the highway.
They said that the HMVs headed towards Jammu in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that in view of fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side.
They said that after assessing the road and traffic situation, HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani-Udhampur towards Srinagar.
The cut-off timings have been fixed from 7 am to 12 pm from Nagrota, Jammu and 8 am to 1 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Kashmir-bound LMVs.
The cut-off timing for Jammu-bound private cars and LMVs has been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm from Qazigund, Kashmir.
People have been advised to undertake journeys only after confirming the status of roads from Traffic Control Units (TCU) Jammu, TCU Srinagar, TCU Udhampur, and TCU Ramban on Tuesday.