Traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH disrupted for 5 hours

Ramban: The traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for 5 hours on Monday.

Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Monday, the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 57 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 30 minutes due to shooting stones on Mehar-Cafeteria stretch and for 1 hour and 27 minutes due to stone slide at Dewal, Bridge, Udhampur.

There was a breakdown of nine HMV between the Nashri and Banihal-Qazigund tunnels, officials said.