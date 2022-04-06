Traffic Police Ramban warn of action for failure to use HSRPs

Ramban: Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police National Highway Ramban and Assistant Regional Transport Ramban launched a drive to make the drivers aware about the use of High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs).

The Traffic Police warned of action against motorists for failure to use the HSRPs.

In this connection Deputy Superintendent of Police Parul Bharadwaj and ARTO checked scores of vehicles plying on Jammu Srinagar National Highway.