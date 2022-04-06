Traffic Police Ramban warn of action for failure to use HSRPs

Ramban: Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police National Highway Ramban and Assistant Regional Transport Ramban launched a drive to make the drivers aware about the use of High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs).
The Traffic Police warned of action against motorists for failure to use the HSRPs.
In this connection Deputy Superintendent of Police Parul Bharadwaj and ARTO checked scores of vehicles plying on Jammu Srinagar National Highway.
Jammu and Kashmir traffic police headquarter issued an advisory stating that driving a vehicle without HSRP is a breach of registration certificate.
Under the Motor Vehicle Act for the first offence a fine which may extend to Rs.5000 but not less than Rs. 2000 is to be imposed, and for second or subsequent offence imprisonment which may extend up to one year or fine which may extend to Rs. 10000 but not less than Rs. 5000 or both can be imposed.
All the vehicle owners who have not till date got their vehicles fitted with HSRP were advised that they should take necessary steps for at the earliest. In case of failure, a penalty under the Motor Vehicle Act will be imposed, the police warned.