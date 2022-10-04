Traffic remains disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban: The vehicular traffic remained disrupted due to intermittent triggering of rolling stones at Ramban and nomadic livestock movement on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Tuesday.

Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours from Monday 5 pm up to Tuesday 5 pm, Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for two hours and 48 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban.

Traffic Officials in Ramban said despite the intermittent triggering of rolling stones at Mehar, Ramban, the highway remained open for two-way traffic for Light Motor and one-way traffic for heavy Motor Vehicles for Kashmir.

They said hundreds of private cars, passenger light-medium vehicles plied towards respective destinations in Srinagar and Jammu whereas Heavy Vehicles (trucks) are "still heading towards Kashmir."

On the other hand drivers and commuters who crossed Mehar, Ramban stretch informed Greater Kashmir that they remained stuck in traffic congestion between Nashri and Chanderkote in long queues.

SSP, Ramban, Mohita Sharma, said that intermittent shooting stones and nomadic movement continue to disrupt traffic on the highway. “ We are on a job to streamline and clear the traffic,” the official said.