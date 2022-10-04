Traffic remains disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban: The vehicular traffic remained disrupted due to intermittent triggering of rolling stones at Ramban and nomadic livestock movement on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Tuesday.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours from Monday 5 pm up to Tuesday 5 pm, Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for two hours and 48 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban.
Traffic Officials in Ramban said despite the intermittent triggering of rolling stones at Mehar, Ramban, the highway remained open for two-way traffic for Light Motor and one-way traffic for heavy Motor Vehicles for Kashmir.
They said hundreds of private cars, passenger light-medium vehicles plied towards respective destinations in Srinagar and Jammu whereas Heavy Vehicles (trucks) are "still heading towards Kashmir."
On the other hand drivers and commuters who crossed Mehar, Ramban stretch informed Greater Kashmir that they remained stuck in traffic congestion between Nashri and Chanderkote in long queues.
SSP, Ramban, Mohita Sharma, said that intermittent shooting stones and nomadic movement continue to disrupt traffic on the highway. “ We are on a job to streamline and clear the traffic,” the official said.
The traffic was disrupted due to nomadic livestock movement. Till the filing of this report rolling stones were hindering the smooth flow of traffic at Mehar, ahead of Ramban.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department issued a fresh advisory stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions private cars, passenger light motor vehicles will be allowed to ply from both sides i.e Jammu and Srinagar whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed from Srinagar, Qazigund towards Jammu after assessing road and traffic situation on the highway on Wednesday morning.
The cut-off timing for light medium vehicles from Kashmir to Jammu has been fixed from 9 am to 11 am. The cut-off timings for Srinagar-bound vehicles from Jammu, Nagrota have been fixed from 9 am to 11 am and from Jakhani Udhampur from 10 am to 12 pm. No vehicle shall be allowed to move before and after the cut-off timing.
TCU Jammu and Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.
Security forces are advised not to ply against the convoy because of traffic congestion because of the narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal on the highway, officials said.