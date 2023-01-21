Traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway resumed after remaining suspended for several hours due to shooting stones at Panthyal near Ramsu in Ramban district on Saturday.

The stones were occasionally rolling down from the hillock at Panthyal.

However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours, the highway remained blocked for 10 hours and 20 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 8 hours due to shooting stones at Panthyal and for 2 hours and 20 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.

Authorities said that the traffic movement was stopped from both sides of the highway because of a road blockade at Panthyal due to continuous shooting stones on Saturday morning.