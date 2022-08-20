Traffic suspended for 7 hours on NH due to repairs

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway resumed after having remained suspended for seven hours for repair works near Ramban on Saturday.
Traffic authorities said, “The vehicular traffic on the highway remained suspended from 2 am to 9 am on the recommendations of authorities for necessary repairs of road and to make the carriageway double-lane between Cafeteria Morh at Ramban to Mehar stretch of highway.”
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that after clearing the stranded vehicles, scheduled traffic resumed on the highway.
They said hundreds of load carriers, carrying food grains and other commodities, oil and LPG tankers were also allowed to move from Jakhani-Udhampur towards Kashmir. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic police headquarter issued a fresh advisory stating that to make the carriageway double-lane between Cafeteria Morh to Mehar and at Nashri slide on NH-44, restoration work would continue on Sunday also. The vehicular traffic would remain suspended from 3 am to 9 am on Sunday.
They said, “After clearance work is over and subject to fair weather, private cars, passenger light motor vehicles, shall be allowed from both sides whereas heavy motor vehicles shall be allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway Sunday morning.”
The cut-off timings for Srinagar-bound LMVs from Nagrota in Jammu will be 9 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur, the timing will be 10 am to 1 pm.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir will be 9 am to 12 pm.
The security forces were advised not to ply against the advisory because of possible traffic congestion due to narrow carriageway between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.
“TCU Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the heavy motor vehicles on Sunday,” advisory said.