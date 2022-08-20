Traffic suspended for 7 hours on NH due to repairs

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway resumed after having remained suspended for seven hours for repair works near Ramban on Saturday.

Traffic authorities said, “The vehicular traffic on the highway remained suspended from 2 am to 9 am on the recommendations of authorities for necessary repairs of road and to make the carriageway double-lane between Cafeteria Morh at Ramban to Mehar stretch of highway.”

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that after clearing the stranded vehicles, scheduled traffic resumed on the highway.