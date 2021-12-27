Training course inaugurated at IMPARD campus

Srinagar: Director General (DG), Institute of Management Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD), Saurabh Bhagat, today inaugurated a one day training course on “Redressal of Public Grievances for Nodal Officers” at IMPARD main campus, here.
The programme was organised by J&K IMPARD in the backdrop of “Lieutenant Governor (HLG) Mulaqat Programme” wherein the Lieutenant Governor had observed that while the rising percentage of disposal of grievances by various departments of the UT was laudable, efforts are required to be made by all the departments to ensure quality disposal of grievances or else the spirit behind setting up J&K Integrated Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (JKIGRAMS) would be violated.
Director General, while speaking on the occasion, underlined the need for proper orientation and training of Nodal Officers so as to build their capacity to ensure timely and qualitative disposal of public grievances. He informed the participants that this capacity building programme on “Redressal of Public Grievances for Nodal Officers” would be a series of training courses starting with 25 Nodal Officers from each district. The current training course is the first one in the series attended by 75 Nodal Officers from Srinagar, Budgam, and Ganderbal districts. A total of 3000 Nodal Officers are required to be trained.
Director General also dwelt upon the background which necessitated the conduct of this series of Training Courses on “Redressal of Public Grievances for Nodal Officers”. He said that due to emphasis on transparency, public service delivery and accountability at the grass roots level has prompted the necessity for reframing the mechanism of redressal of public grievances. He highlighted the role of Right to Information in fostering a culture of transparency in India which was soon replicated in J&K. He informed that J&K IMPARD has been given the task to train 4000 PIOs, APIOs, FAA by March 2022.