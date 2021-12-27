Training course inaugurated at IMPARD campus

Srinagar: Director General (DG), Institute of Management Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD), Saurabh Bhagat, today inaugurated a one day training course on “Redressal of Public Grievances for Nodal Officers” at IMPARD main campus, here.

The programme was organised by J&K IMPARD in the backdrop of “Lieutenant Governor (HLG) Mulaqat Programme” wherein the Lieutenant Governor had observed that while the rising percentage of disposal of grievances by various departments of the UT was laudable, efforts are required to be made by all the departments to ensure quality disposal of grievances or else the spirit behind setting up J&K Integrated Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (JKIGRAMS) would be violated.