Transforming J&K | 200 schools in tribal areas being converted to Smart Schools; ‘Govt making continuous efforts for upliftment of tribal population’

Srinagar: The government said that it is making continuous efforts to protect the interests of tribal people, including their land, education and upliftment of their socio-economic status.

Last year, J&K government scripted history with LG Sinha handing over individual and community rights certificates to the beneficiaries of Gujjar, Bakarwal and Gaddi Sippi communities under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006.

The initiative was hailed as a significant step with a potential to transform the lives of members of tribal communities across Jammu and Kashmir.