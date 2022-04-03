Transforming J&K | Citizens praise revolutionary Apki Zameen Apki Nigrani initiative

The J&K people have appreciated this move of the administration as a citizen friendly measure which would definitely bring in added transparency and accountability in the land record system.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, launched the Land Records Information System “Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani”, to allow public users to search and view copies of scanned data online on CIS Portal http://landrecords.jk.gov.in/.

The initiative has been introduced to reduce interference of revenue officials in land dealings and give people right to access their land records at a click of a button, thereby reducing manipulation and improving the efficiency of Revenue offices substantially. ‘It was a sequel to the national programme of Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) envisaging enhanced services to the common people in land matters’.