Transforming J&K | Citizens praise revolutionary Apki Zameen Apki Nigrani initiative

Srinagar: E-governance, having immense importance in today’s world, raises the transparency, accountability, efficiency and inclusiveness in the governing process in terms of reliable access to all information by the citizens.
Keeping pace with the innovation, Jammu and Kashmir government under the stewardship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, launched a historic initiative of extending hassle free online access to Land Records System to people which revolutionalized the revenue world of the UT.
The J&K people have appreciated this move of the administration as a citizen friendly measure which would definitely bring in added transparency and accountability in the land record system.
Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, launched the Land Records Information System “Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani”, to allow public users to search and view copies of scanned data online on CIS Portal http://landrecords.jk.gov.in/.
The initiative has been introduced to reduce interference of revenue officials in land dealings and give people right to access their land records at a click of a button, thereby reducing manipulation and improving the efficiency of Revenue offices substantially. ‘It was a sequel to the national programme of Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) envisaging enhanced services to the common people in land matters’.
DILRMP was formally launched in the UT in April 2016 for improving online accessibility to Land Records System bringing an end to corrupt practices thereby ensuring quality services in Sub Registrar and Tehsil offices.
Lieutenant Governor’s administration ensured that the land record programme which was being implemented at a slower pace is speeded up and completed for the benefit of the common masses.
As part of program implementation in UT, 7.70 crore pages of Revenue record and 55216 Musavi (maps) have been scanned besides establishment of 3895 Ground Control Points. Also, Web-based Enterprise Geo-Information System (GIS) has been developed under the initiative.
Under Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities on “Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani”, the government organized special camps at Tehsil and Block level offices, Niabats, Patwar Khanas and Panchayat Ghars to educate the public about the digital platform where people can access their land records with one click.
“We are grateful to the present administrations at Center and UT level for launching such technological innovations in all spheres of development making the lives of people comfortable and convenient”, maintained Sikamndar Noorani, District President All Jammu Kashmir Panchayat Conference while appreciating this historic initiative.
“Apki Zameen Aapki Nigrani’ has empowered common people to check their land records on their mobiles getting a rid of moving from pillar to post for the same and safeguard our land on our won. I thank LG administration for this revolutionary step, he added”
Similarly, Jehangir Ahmed of Bachpora says that visiting Revenue office was a time consuming process and quite suffering but now I can check my land records while sitting at my home.