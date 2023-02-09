Transition from rule-based to role-based deputation policy | Overwhelming response evoked among J&K employees

Jammu: Presumed to be “game-changing deputation policy, signalling a shift from archaic rule-based to role-based dynamic framework” notified by the General Administration Department (GAD) has evoked an overwhelming response among J&K employees.
“Initiative has been able to generate curiosity among the employees. This is actually catering to a natural urge to contribute to the sphere of choice, as per their technical or professional qualification. Definitely there are checks and balances so that only the effective manpower can be utilised or deployed in the concerned department,” General Administration Department (GAD) Secretary Dr Piyush Singla told Greater Kashmir.
“The global trend is to have a smaller workforce and enhance performance. Merely acceptable performance is, therefore, no longer acceptable. The goal of every organisation is to now have a high-performance workforce that is responsive to the needs of the people it has to serve. The governments have to strike a fine balance between recruiting employees to cater to the larger welfare objective and at the same time to also have a professionally competent workforce that is qualified to rise to the challenges of the public service,” Dr Singla points out, while explaining the underlying objective of the policy.
“In keeping with the spirit of Mission Karmayogi of the Government of India for capacity building of the Human Resource (HR), our new deployment policy is aimed at effective utilization of manpower based on their technical, professional qualification. It has received good feed-back. As per the present system in vogue, (services of) any employee after entering into a particular hierarchy would be used in that (traditional) way only,” he states.
According to him, the contours of the new policy are based on the observation that many Engineering, Information Technology and Law Graduates as well as graduates or postgraduates in other professional domains are presently working in different departments in the capacities where their services in their area of personal specialization are underutilized.
On the other hand, departments like Information Technology Department, Public Works (R&B) Department, Agriculture Production Department, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Housing and Urban Development Departments etc., are facing dearth of the professionally qualified employees and will be well served if the services of the professionals working in other departments in the areas entirely unrelated to their area of personal specialization are placed at the disposal of such departments.
“The absence of need-based deployment of the manpower in the departments where it may be best suited to deliver in a much effective and efficient way has been the bane of the governance and the long-standing challenge for the governments. The traditional way of managing the human resource for the government has been to build capacities on an ongoing basis. The newer ways include breaking down silos in the organization and getting people to man the jobs that are best suited or aligned to the professional qualifications they possess,” Dr Singla avers.
“This is one initiative in that direction where the employees, who are within the Secretariat, want to contribute towards other departments. Simply, they have to visit JK-HRMS to log-in. A number of queries are pouring in like – “I’m a teacher and I want to get deployed to that very department.” They would spell out their choice as per their competence,” he reveals while answering a query about the response of main stakeholders (employees) towards this new initiative.
But this was being done earlier also through regular recruitments through deputation, so why the need was felt to bring this new system in place, responding to this query, GAD Secretary maintained, “This is not always possible through regular recruitments.This can, however, be done by arranging seamless movement of personnel across various departments in the government to enable them to deliver the objectives of the government. There was, therefore, a dire need of creating such an organic human resource migration across different sectors or departments in the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for leveraging the innate strengths of its employees. Earlier, there was no legal backing also.”
Recognizing this divide, the General Administration Department notified this policy for the effective utilization of manpower in the UT of J&K through inter-departmental deputation of employees based on their technical or professional qualifications, he said. The deputation policy in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir would now be driven by the imperative of ensuring efficient utilisation of human resources across the departments.
“Employees who qualify for and provide their services on deputation shall be granted incentive in the form of age-relaxation and preference in recruitment against higher posts (through due process of law) by the government recruiting agencies. Besides, opportunities for further refinement of existing skill-sets and improvement in the knowledge base of employees in their areas of expertise or specialization shall be provided by the government in the form of capacity building through organization of workshops, learning opportunities, trainings, etc,” he explains the salient features of the new deputation policy.
When asked about the progress vis-à-vis the new initiative, Dr Singla said, “So far, we have launched a policy. It has been brought to the employees' domain after approval by the Administrative Council. Queries are pouring in. Gradually we will receive requests. We are creating its portal on HRMS where the employees can register themselves (under this policy). Idea is to create a single window. Within two months or so, the system will stabilize. This is one very different lead initiative, probably not in vogue in any other part of the country, giving an option to an employee of one department to offer his or her services to another department.”
“This will also address our manpower shortage and that too with a legal backing under this policy,” he adds.