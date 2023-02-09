Transition from rule-based to role-based deputation policy | Overwhelming response evoked among J&K employees

“In keeping with the spirit of Mission Karmayogi of the Government of India for capacity building of the Human Resource (HR), our new deployment policy is aimed at effective utilization of manpower based on their technical, professional qualification. It has received good feed-back. As per the present system in vogue, (services of) any employee after entering into a particular hierarchy would be used in that (traditional) way only,” he states.

According to him, the contours of the new policy are based on the observation that many Engineering, Information Technology and Law Graduates as well as graduates or postgraduates in other professional domains are presently working in different departments in the capacities where their services in their area of personal specialization are underutilized.

On the other hand, departments like Information Technology Department, Public Works (R&B) Department, Agriculture Production Department, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Housing and Urban Development Departments etc., are facing dearth of the professionally qualified employees and will be well served if the services of the professionals working in other departments in the areas entirely unrelated to their area of personal specialization are placed at the disposal of such departments.

“The absence of need-based deployment of the manpower in the departments where it may be best suited to deliver in a much effective and efficient way has been the bane of the governance and the long-standing challenge for the governments. The traditional way of managing the human resource for the government has been to build capacities on an ongoing basis. The newer ways include breaking down silos in the organization and getting people to man the jobs that are best suited or aligned to the professional qualifications they possess,” Dr Singla avers.