Transparent system of opening of donation boxes at shrines put in place: Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today visited Ziyarat Babarishi and took stock of the facilities there.

She was accompanied by CEO of the Board Mufti Fareed and representatives of Police & Administration. She inspected the records of the Board and chaired a meeting with the staff and interacted with many public delegations also.

The concerned revenue officials and Waqf engineering wing representatives were also present. It was Dr Darakhshan Andrabi's first visit to famous shrine after taking over as Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board.

She directed the Chief Executive of the Board to initiate digitization of all records of the assets and accounts of the Ziyarat immediately as it will ensure transparency.