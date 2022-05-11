Transparent system of opening of donation boxes at shrines put in place: Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today visited Ziyarat Babarishi and took stock of the facilities there.
She was accompanied by CEO of the Board Mufti Fareed and representatives of Police & Administration. She inspected the records of the Board and chaired a meeting with the staff and interacted with many public delegations also.
The concerned revenue officials and Waqf engineering wing representatives were also present. It was Dr Darakhshan Andrabi's first visit to famous shrine after taking over as Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board.
She directed the Chief Executive of the Board to initiate digitization of all records of the assets and accounts of the Ziyarat immediately as it will ensure transparency.
Waqf Board Chairperson discussed all measures to be taken for ensuring cleanliness and improving pilgrim facilities.
Dr Andrabi assured people that all steps are being taken to ensure transparency in donations in the shrines and with the support of the people, the Board will soon put in place safe donation systems at all shrines in J&K.
She reaffirmed her resolve to put in place an online financial management system at all shrines throughout the Union Territory soon. Dr Andrabi said that soon the Board will constitute Committees headed by J&K Waqf Board Members to ensure Transparent Donation Management at Shrines.
These donation boxes will be opened under camera on spot by the committees comprising of J&K Bank Officers, Police Officers, Waqf Administrators at each shrine from now on.
“We want to assure people that every penny donated at Shrines will have a transparent online record & with the help of the dedicated staff of Waqf & the people, we will utilize the donation money with extra care to create requisite facilities at all shrines. The institutions run by Waqf need an up-liftment and we are committed to do that,” said Dr Andrabi.
She announced that the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs has sanctioned three crores of rupees for the development of Babarishi shrine-park under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on her recommendation. She thanked Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for his support. “We will construct a Community Hall & develop the park to make the campus of this famed shrine a huge attraction for all pilgrims,” said Waqf Board chairperson.