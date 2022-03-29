Transporters to observe one day complete chakka jam across J&K today

Jammu: All J&K Transport Welfare Association (AJKTWA) will observe one day complete chakka-jam across Jammu and Kashmir on March 30.
“The government has no time for us to hold discussions with regard to our demands. For the last several days, we were demanding financial packages and holding discussions. However, there was no outcome of the assurances with the transport officials,`` the representatives of AJKTWA said.
They said, “We have full support from each and every district of Kashmir and Jammu regions. It will be a united chakka jam with regard to our demands.”
“If government continues to ignore our demands, we will come on the roads to hold protests with our families,” said the transporters representatives.
They said that they cannot afford a GPS system in old vehicles which is being forced to be installed though specific agencies.” Officials in the transport department want installation of the GPS system from specific agencies and we are against this move.”
After one day’s strike, he said tt “We have given 10 days' time to the government and after that we will call for an indefinite strike in J&K for the fulfillment of our demands.”
They also demanded financial compensation from the government with regard to the losses they suffered in the COVID19 lockdown.