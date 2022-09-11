‘Tribal communities uplifted with FRA-2006 status implementation’

Srinagar: The implementation of the Forest Rights Act is strengthening the democracy at the grassroots level besides correcting the wrongs done in past by replicating the true spirit of the Act across Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in September 2021, the J&K government scripted a historic chapter when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, handed over individual and community rights certificates to the beneficiaries of Gujjar, Bakerwal, and Gaddi Sippi communities under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006 at a momentous event in Srinagar.

The event was hailed as a significant step with the potential to transform the lives of members of tribal communities in the UT as the rights of forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers were recognized albeit with a long delay.