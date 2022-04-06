Tribal students of migratory Seasonal Education Centres | Panel to draft scholarship policy

Jammu: The government of Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a panel of officers to draft and formulate a special scholarship policy for more than 34,000 students enrolled in Seasonal Educational Centres which operate in highland pastures during the annual migration for 6 months.
The Tribal Affairs Department is working on concrete steps for incentivizing and promoting primary education among the transhumant migratory communities.
The panel headed by Special Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Muhammad Harun Malik, is comprised of Director Tribal Affairs, Mushir Ahmed Mirza, Secretary, Advisory Board, Mukhtar Ahmed, Additional Secretary, School Education Department and Deputy Directors, Tribal Affairs Department, Jammu and Kashmir. The committee will also co-opt expert members in the panel and submit report within one week.
Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, informed that as per survey conducted in 2021 a population of 6.12 Lakh undertakes biannual migration to highland pastures as well as other UTs and states. He said that more than 34,000 students have been enrolled In nearly 12,00 seasonal educational centres.
He apprised that the department has initiated the process for formulating a special scholarship scheme focused on seasonal centres in view of low enrolment at primary level and to promote primary education.