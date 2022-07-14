Tricolour thrives in every J&K resident’s heart: Ravinder Raina

Srinagar: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina Thursday said that the tricolour flies and thrives in every J&K resident’s heart.
In a statement issued here, Raina said that on the 75th Year of Independence Day of India, the entire nation was observing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
He said this was an initiative of the Centre to commemorate 75 glorious years of progressive India and its rich history, diverse population, magnificent culture, and great achievements.
Raina said that on this occasion, the residents of this great nation were unfurling tricolour all over the nation. “Similarly, all the residents from everywhere in J&K will also unfurl the tricolour at their homes but this exercise is making former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti restless. On this ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, all residents of J&K will unfurl it with pride and honour,” he said.