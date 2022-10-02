Triggering of rolling stones at Mehar | Traffic movement briefly halted on highway

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu Highway was halted for a brief period due to the triggering of rolling stones at Mehar, Ramban on Sunday afternoon.

However, the movement was restored immediately after the men and machinery of the concerned agency, NHAI cleared the accumulated stone and debris from the road.

Official sources said hundreds of private passenger light medium and heavy vehicles had crossed landslides and shooting stones prone on the Cafeteria Morh stretch for their respective destinations in Srinagar and Jammu during the day on Sunday.

They said load carriers carrying essential commodities for valley Kashmir were allowed towards valley Kashmir after remaining stranded at Nagrota, Dhar road Udhampur and other places on the highway.

They said hundreds of heavy and medium load carriers (trucks) carrying essential supplies, Diesel, Petrol, and LPG, tankers crossed the Ramban-Banihal stretch towards the valley Kashmir. They said heavy motor vehicles are still heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.