Triggering of rolling stones at Mehar | Traffic movement briefly halted on highway

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu Highway was halted for a brief period due to the triggering of rolling stones at Mehar, Ramban on Sunday afternoon.
However, the movement was restored immediately after the men and machinery of the concerned agency, NHAI cleared the accumulated stone and debris from the road.
Official sources said hundreds of private passenger light medium and heavy vehicles had crossed landslides and shooting stones prone on the Cafeteria Morh stretch for their respective destinations in Srinagar and Jammu during the day on Sunday.
They said load carriers carrying essential commodities for valley Kashmir were allowed towards valley Kashmir after remaining stranded at Nagrota, Dhar road Udhampur and other places on the highway.
They said hundreds of heavy and medium load carriers (trucks) carrying essential supplies, Diesel, Petrol, and LPG, tankers crossed the Ramban-Banihal stretch towards the valley Kashmir. They said heavy motor vehicles are still heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.
Notably to mention here Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) except security force and passenger Light Motor Vehicles are playing alternatively between the two capital cities of Union Territory Jammu and Srinagar for a long time due to ongoing construction work of NH-44 between Udhampur and Banihal.
Private cars and passenger light motor vehicles (LMVs) were allowed on both sides to play on highways that too with cut-off timings fixed by the traffic police department.
The ongoing construction work of NH-44 between Nashri and Banihal has been causing huge inconvenience to the vehicle operators and commuters apart from traffic jams on the narrow road stretch at different places between Nashri and Banihal on the highway.
Meanwhile, traffic authorities said, the Jammu Srinagar National Highway remained blocked for two hours and 22 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar during the last 24, (from 5 pm, Saturday to Sunday, 5 pm).
SSP, Mohita Sharma said the Vehicular traffic movement was disrupted for a brief period due to the triggering of shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban Sunday afternoon; however traffic resumed immediately.
SSP, said traffic is plying smoothly via Mehar amidst intermittent shooting stones. Traffic advisory for Monday,
Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions private cars, passenger light motor vehicles will be allowed to ply from both sides i.e Jammu and Srinagar whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed from Qazigund Kashmir via Qazigund-Banihal (Navyug) tunnel towards Jammu after assessing road and traffic situation on Monday morning.
The Cut off timing for light medium vehicles from Kashmir to Jammu has been fixed from 9 am to 11 am.
The cut-off timings for Srinagar-bound vehicles from Jammu have been fixed from 9 am to 11 am and from Udhampur from 7 am to 12 pm. No vehicle shall be allowed to move before and after the cut-off timing.
TCU Jammu and Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.
Security forces are advised not to ply against the convoy because of traffic congestion because of the narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal on the highway.