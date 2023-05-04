Truck carrying livestock falls into gorge

Ramban: A truck carrying livestock , skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Roun Domail area of Udhampur on Thursday morning. Eighty sheep and goats died in the mishap.

Around 180 sheep and goats of traders were loaded in the truck when this accident happened. Police sources said a rashly driven truck bearing registration number HP63 E-4737 on its way to Srinagar from Ambala, Punjab went out of control of its driver and rolled down into a gorge near Roun Domail resulting in around 80 sheep and goats died on the spot.

They said the driver of the truck and caretaker of the livestock sustained minor bruises.