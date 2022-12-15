'Twin Admit Cards', technical squads among 'new firsts' of JKSSB to sanctify exams, recruitment process

“In fact, we will keep evolving these practices even in future to reduce scope of interference by the 'external agencies' in the recruitment process. As far as the ongoing exam process is concerned, Admit Cards are being issued at two stages - first seven days prior to the exam revealing only the city and second, three days prior to the exam depicting the name of the designated centre,” he informed.

“At each centre, the General Administration Department has deputed observers. They are Deputy Secretary-level (and above) senior officers. There will be one observer for each centre. Then the Deputy Commissioners have also appointed one person at each centre and this is also for the first time that they have appointed technical persons. They are having computer knowledge, holding MCA or MSc (IT) degrees. There will be one such technical person at every centre,” SSB chairman stated.

“Besides, we identify these computer centres where these exams are to be conducted. The company provides us the list and we undertake some kind of investigation in collaboration with the concerned agencies to ensure that the centres with credibility and unblemished track-record are allowed to conduct the exams. We have also hired another agency The Ernst and Young LLP, which is auditing the overall process (procedures) of the company hired for conducting exams, at all stages. This is the “Third-party audit.” This arrangement has been opted by JKSSB for the first time, taking a cue from national level recruiting agencies. So this is another check,” he said.