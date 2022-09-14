Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link generated 5 crore man-days of employment: Railways

New Delhi: The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link has generated five crore man-days of employment so far, the railways said on Wednesday.

Once completed, the rail link will connect Kashmir Region with the rest of India.

Construction of the first three phases of the project has been completed and the line is in operational use for the running of trains between Baramulla-Banihal in Kashmir Valley and Jammu-Udhampur-Katra in the Jammu Region.