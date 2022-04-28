Ukraine returned students launch signature campaign

Jammu: The Parents Association of the students belonging to different districts of Jammu region who had returned from war torn Ukraine today launched a signature campaign seeking continuation of their studies within the country.
The students, most of whom were pursuing their medical education, assembled here and launched a signature campaign with a demand to the Government of India to ensure their studies don’t suffer within the country.
“We want our medical studies to continue in India in view of the war in Ukraine,” one of the Ukraine returned students said while speaking to the media.
Another student namely Parul Mahajan, who was doing MD from a medical university of Ukraine said that their deputation had met the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the Union Minister Dr Jatinder Singh with regard to their demand as the continuation of their studies may not be possible in view of war.
Hence, the students demanded that the government of India must look into the matter and facilitate their continuation of studies. The students also informed that similar signature campaigns were launched across the country.