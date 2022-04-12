Under PM Modi, India developed own COVID-19 vaccines: Ashok Koul

Jammu: J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul on Tuesday stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India became one of the successful countries that developed their own vaccines for COVID-19.
He was addressing the gathering after felicitating the medical and paramedical staff along with the beneficiaries of COVID vaccination at Urban Health and Training Centre, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Earlier Koul along with other BJP leaders visited vaccination centres, reviewed arrangements vis-a-vis vaccination drives and also participated in awareness campaigns across Jammu & Kashmir.
BJP vaccination in-charge and secretary Arvind Gupta, spokesperson Rajni Sethi, spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan, Mahila Morcha president Sanjita Dogra, Naresh Singh, Ankit Gupta, Neeraj Lucky Puri, Ajay Gupta, Gaurav Pargal, Narain besides others accompanied Koul.
Lecturer Incharge Dr Neha Choudhary, Medical Officer Dr Vanita Kotwal, senior pharmacist Prithpal Singh, lab assistants Kewal Krishan, Pankaj Gupta, NO Suraj Prakash, FMPHWs Puneet Kour, Preeti, Shehnaz besides others were felicitated on the occasion.
Koul, in his address, praised the medical and paramedical staff for their dedication and perseverance in serving the society during the COVID pandemic and lauded the resolve of masses to face the crisis unitedly.
“The production of locally researched and developed vaccines earned a big boost for India’s medical system. It is remarkable that India developed COVID vaccines in a very short period which was not the case earlier. It took 83 years to bring a vaccine for Japanese Encephalitis; 23 years for Polio; 54 years for Tetanus and 30 years for Chicken-pox. The centre’s support and encouragement played a vital role in mass production of vaccines. India’s vaccine production capacity and inoculation of doses to a larger population in a short period are far better than many developed countries,” Koul said.