Under PM Modi, India developed own COVID-19 vaccines: Ashok Koul

Jammu: J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul on Tuesday stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India became one of the successful countries that developed their own vaccines for COVID-19.

He was addressing the gathering after felicitating the medical and paramedical staff along with the beneficiaries of COVID vaccination at Urban Health and Training Centre, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Earlier Koul along with other BJP leaders visited vaccination centres, reviewed arrangements vis-a-vis vaccination drives and also participated in awareness campaigns across Jammu & Kashmir.