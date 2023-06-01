Undertrial prisoner can't be detained for period more than half of prescribed punishment: HC

On December 22, 2022, he again filed a fresh bail application and the same was dismissed by the court on the ground that only three witnesses had been examined by the prosecution and that the statement of the victim was yet to be recorded.

The Court observed that Kumar is facing trial for offence under section 8 of the POCSO Act and the said offence carries maximum punishment of imprisonment of five years. The court noted that Kumar has been in custody in the instant case since 24.04.2020, meaning thereby that he has spent more than three years in custody as on date.

The Court pointed out that the consideration of Kumar’s plea for bail cannot be deferred indefinitely simply because the prosecutrix/victim is keeping herself away from appearing in court. The Court said that it is not the case of the prosecution that trial is being delayed because of the conduct of the accused. “But it is a case where the victim is avoiding stepping into the witness box”.

“This conduct of the victim is sufficient to entitle the petitioner to concession of bail,” Court said and granted bail to Kumar on furnishing personal bond in the amount of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court.