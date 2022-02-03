Unemployment crisis in J&K worsens: NC

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Wednesday said that the unemployment crisis in J&K was deepening with each passing day and accused the incumbent bureaucratic administration of wasting demographic dividend of educated, and skilled youth.
A statement of NC issued here said that interacting with a youth delegation here at the party’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters in Srinagar, NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said the party leadership is awake to the suffering of J&K youth. He said that NC President Farooq Abdullah was fighting battles on multiple fronts for securing the future of the youth of J&K.
“Worn down by years of fruitless attempts to acquire government employment, our educated and skilled youth are facing a job crisis, which is more serious than it seems,” Dar said.