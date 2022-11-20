Union Minister Jitendra Singh directs J&K bank to credit Dearness Relief of Central govt pensioners

Acting promptly on this request of the Association, Dr. Jitendra Singh directed the department to direct the MD & CEO of the JKB to do the needful immediately. “Consequently, the Director in the Pension Department of the Ministry Dr. Pramod Kumar sent a letter to Baldev Prakash, MD& CEO of JKB on 7th November seeking his intervention to put an end to the hardship of the pensioners,” a statement said. He has “clearly explained that their OM of 8th October did not require any further instructions to release the sanctioned DR to the central govt pensioners.”

The Spokesman has expressed profound gratitude of the Pensioners’ Association, Jammu to the Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh for taking prompt action on its representation on “unauthorizedly withholding the arrears of DR and not including the enhanced DR in the pension of the

month of October” and said that it reflected the working culture of Modi Government in general and Pension Department in particular. He regretted that even after these directions, the J&K Bank has not yet credited the enhanced Dearness Relief into the pension accounts of the Central Govt Pensioners whose entire financial burden is met by the Central Govt. “This inconvenience is being faced by the pensioners for the first time. “

The spokesman regretted the unresponsive attitude of the JKB and said that many of the pensioners are mulling to close their pension accounts with JKB and shift them to the SBI or any other nationalized Banks where the pensioners face no such problems.