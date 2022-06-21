Union MoS H&FW reviews J&K’s healthcare sector

Srinagar: Chairing a meeting at SKICC here to review the progress of the Health and Medical Education sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar Tuesday called upon officers to work dedicatedly for the completion of projects within given timelines.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that while reviewing the physical and financial progress on twin AIIMS in J&K, Pawar impressed upon the officers to work in a dedicated manner so that the projects were completed well within the stipulated time frame.
She directed the officers to hold regular meetings and solve all the difficulties.
Pawar said that the government was working on a mission mode to further strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in J&K and many initiatives were being taken in this regard.
She assured the concerned officers that every support would be provided by the Centre and impressed upon them to work cooperatively to serve people better.
Reviewing the arrangements for Amarnath Yatra 2022, Pawar directed the concerned officers to provide quality healthcare to the yatris.
She directed the officers to put in place all arrangements before the commencement of the yatra including the issue of manpower, logistics, and other hi-tech equipment.
Pawar directed the concerned to ensure the availability of oxygen both portable and non-portable at all the health centres established along the route.
Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi briefed the MoS about the health sector and the arrangements put in place for the yatra.
Giving a presentation on the status of health indicators and the existing health facilities in J&K, MD NHM J&K Yasin M Choudhary said that J&K had moved from performers to forerunners.
Director AIIMS Jammu Dr Shakti Gupta and Deputy Director AIIMS Kashmir gave presentations about the progress of work in their respective institutes.
Director SKIMS, Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Koul; Director NHM, Dr Sachin Mittal; Principals of GMCs; Director Health Services Kashmir, and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of various districts also attended the meeting.