Union MoS, Member Parliament meet LG Sinha

Srinagar: Dr Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment on Thursday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.

The Union MoS and the Lt Governor discussed a range of issues related to backward classes, senior citizens, drug-abuse and other special schemes aimed at social and economic empowerment of people.

The Union MoS also shared his views on the present developmental scenario in the UT of J&K.