Union Secretary releases annual report

Jammu: Union Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, today released the first annual report 2022-23 of Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA), IT department.

CEO JaKeGA, Abhishek Sharma, Director NIELIT, Shameem Khan, JaKeGA team and officials of IT department were present on the occasion.

Union Secretary appreciated the efforts being taken up by the UT administration to promote digital governance in the region.

He interacted with the batch of officers undergoing Cyber security training at NIELIT, officers of JaKeGA and Information Technology Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Sharma informed that this report highlights some of the innovative digital initiatives undertaken successfully by JaKeGA in the year 2022-23.