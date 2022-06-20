Unique anthem screened at J&K International Film Festival in Pune

Pune: Internationally known music composer, singer, and film maker, Waheed Jeelani, presented a fine compilation of all major forms of Kashmiri music and dance in one song, capturing the true essence of rich cultural heritage of Kashmir at J&K International Film Festival in Pune.
Shot at various beautiful locations, it seeks to boost and promote the tourism of the region, with English subtitles by Mushtaq Baraq.
The song Wattan is “all about our motherland, Kashmir, in which near about 150 performing artists, intellectuals, and famous personalities among our leading actors like, Tariq Javaid, Zameer Ashai, G.M Wani, Bashir Dada, Ayash Arif, Umer Imtiyaz, Nirmala Dhar, Kusum Tikoo, Mushtaq Ali Ahmad Khan, Sanam Zia, Yousuf Mir, Amin Bhat and others and among leading musicians, Pt. Bhajan sopori, Shameema Dev, Abhay Sopori, Ab. Rashid Hafiz, Mohd Yaqoob Shaikh, Gulzar Ahmad Ganai, Saznawaz Brothers, Waheed Jeelani, Muneer Ahmad Mir, Qazi Rafi, Ajaz Rah, Raja Bilal, Jameela Khan, Shaista Ahmad, Shaziya Bashir, Kashmir Cultural group, led by Ab. Rashid Shah, National Bandh theatre Wathoora, led by Manzoor-ul-Haq, Shahijahan Ahmad and several others have featured in its audio visual production,” said Waheed Jeelani.
“For the first time in the history of Kashmiri culture, a unique anthem as such is being presented, expressing our immense love for our homeland, and also for the upliftment of our rich art and talented artists,” Jeelani added.
The Music video Wattan conceived and composed by Waheed Jeelani and directed by Umer Imtiyaz, Amin Bhat and Waheed Jeelani “who is also the producer of this video” is written by renowned poet and scholar Manshoor Banihaali.