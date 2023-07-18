Universities should work out a road map for future-ready J&K: CS

He reiterated that the technology lag is ill affordable and needs to be addressed before it is too late. He noted that the birth of tools like Metaverse, Block Chain, Augmented and Virtual Reality or for that matter the coming of Extended Reality are going to pose challenges in each facet of our lives. He added that if we are caught unprepared, we shall have to suffer.

The Chief Secretary maintained that each of the Department or Institution should embed it in their plans to have both short-term, medium term and long-term goals by reimagining their future challenges and corresponding solutions. He cautioned the participants about challenges like Cryptocurrency and the crime world of Dark Net and told them to build safeguards against these right away.

He pointed out that J&K has shown capacity to leapfrog and unshackle itself towards a brighter future.

He said that in the IT sector, the UT has done a commendable job in the last one and a half years and the momentum gave us a happier community excelling in every sphere of life.

Former Secretary Ministry of Corporate Affairs GoI, Anurag Goel who participated as an expert in the Workshop gave a brief about the workshop structure and the process.

He complimented the Jammu and Kashmir administration for achieving remarkable milestones during the last few years.

During his presentation, Goel threw light on different kinds of advancements made world over in the fields of Science and Technology. He exhorted upon all to foresee the future to prepare for it.

He observed that the future challenges beyond the near time frame are quite difficult to fathom.

By showing an array of educational videos and presentations he acquainted the audience about the fact that the future is going to be steered by those having hold over the data and digital technology. He emphasised on having own version of Artificial Intelligence for India that would best meet its needs and expectations.

He also talked at length about the future concepts of Education and Educational Institutions with the emergence of concepts like Personalized Learning, Prompt Engineers etc.

He asked for readiness for the impact of bioengineering and exponential technologies like Quantum Computing, Mixed Reality, Cloud Computing, IoT, Robotics, and Nanotechnology. He asked for ‘strategic foresight’ in order to achieve ‘preferred future’ in a couple of decades from now.