UNSUNG HEROES: Volunteers come to rescue of accident victims on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Banihal: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway between Ramban and Banihal is prone to fatal road accidents and like other Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of Ramban district, the volunteers of Banihal Volunteers, an NGO, are at the forefront of rescue and relief operations.

Volunteers of NGO Banihal Volunteers always join rescue and relief operations during road accidents and other calamities without caring for their lives and help administration.

Banihal Volunteers has bought an ambulance with the financial support of the public to help highway accident victims and take the injured to the hospital immediately.

More than one hundred volunteers of Ramban district are working to help people on the highway.

Idrees Ahmad Wani, president of Banihal Volunteers, said that the volunteers are determined to carry out their rescue operations. He said “We appealed to the public some two years back for financial help to purchase an ambulance and after receiving Rs 369000 from public donation we purchased a second hand ambulance from Punjab.”