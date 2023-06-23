UNSUNG HEROES: Volunteers come to rescue of accident victims on Jammu-Srinagar NH
Banihal: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway between Ramban and Banihal is prone to fatal road accidents and like other Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of Ramban district, the volunteers of Banihal Volunteers, an NGO, are at the forefront of rescue and relief operations.
Volunteers of NGO Banihal Volunteers always join rescue and relief operations during road accidents and other calamities without caring for their lives and help administration.
Banihal Volunteers has bought an ambulance with the financial support of the public to help highway accident victims and take the injured to the hospital immediately.
More than one hundred volunteers of Ramban district are working to help people on the highway.
Idrees Ahmad Wani, president of Banihal Volunteers, said that the volunteers are determined to carry out their rescue operations. He said “We appealed to the public some two years back for financial help to purchase an ambulance and after receiving Rs 369000 from public donation we purchased a second hand ambulance from Punjab.”
He said that the ambulance will be made available free of charge to the poor patients.
A local social worker from Banihal Manzoor Ahmad Kamgar said that in “today's materialistic world there are very few people who work for the society” and all the volunteers and civil QRTs of Ramban district are helpful for needy people regardless of religion, caste and creed.
He said that the volunteers of Ramban, Ramsoo, Makarkoot and Banihal are always prepared and at the time of road accidents, “these brave volunteers save lives of accidental victims in the deep trenches and gorges along the highway and in the water of river Chenab and Nallah Bishlari.”
“Such a spirit to carry out rescue operations cannot be seen elsewhere or very rarely in JKUT. They are unsung heroes of our society,” Kamgar added.
It may be mentioned here that more than one hundred volunteers of civil QRT Ramban, QRT Ramsoo, Himaliyan QRT Makarkoot, Indian Red Cross Banihal, Banihal Volunteers, Nowgam volunteers and are working at their own expenses, without any compensation “and without any religious discrimination in Ramban district.” They remain active always to help highway accident victims.
These volunteer teams are also awarded prizes and certificates of appreciation every year at district and tehsil level events and administration always appreciated their rescue works.