Upload geo-tagged photographs of completed works by Apr 10: Finance Department

Jammu: Taking serious note of only 46.92 percent overall cumulative physical progress vis-a-vis completion of projects or works under UT Capex budget in the last quarter of current financial year, J&K Finance Department has ordered to expedite work and upload all geo-tagged photographs of completed works by April 10 on the e-compendium portal.

It has directed all the Administrative Secretaries to issue instructions to the concerned officers dealing with the subject matter to expedite the progress under UT Capex Budget 2022-23 and ensure 100 percent physical achievement against the set targets.

It has also been directed to start the process of uploading of all the details of the completed works or projects and complete the entire exercise by April 10, 2023.