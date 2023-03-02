Upload geo-tagged photographs of completed works by Apr 10: Finance Department

Jammu: Taking serious note of only 46.92 percent overall cumulative physical progress vis-a-vis completion of projects or works under UT Capex budget in the last quarter of current financial year, J&K Finance Department has ordered to expedite work and upload all geo-tagged photographs of completed works by April 10 on the e-compendium portal.
It has directed all the Administrative Secretaries to issue instructions to the concerned officers dealing with the subject matter to expedite the progress under UT Capex Budget 2022-23 and ensure 100 percent physical achievement against the set targets.
It has also been directed to start the process of uploading of all the details of the completed works or projects and complete the entire exercise by April 10, 2023.
During the review meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary on January 25, 2023, it was impressed upon all the administrative secretaries to government to expedite the progress of completion of works or projects under UT Capex budget so as to fully achieve the targets set for the current financial year 2022-23.
“However, on the basis of the progress reports submitted by the administrative departments for the month of ending January, 2023, it has been observed that the overall cumulative physical progress is only 46.92 percent which is apparently on the lower side considering the fact that we are in the last quarter of the current financial year. Further, with the aim of having transparency and public scrutiny in the execution of developmental works, the Finance Department has been preparing the pictorial e-compendium of the completed works or projects since 2019-20. In order to make it more user or public friendly all the Departments were instructed to upload the details of the works completed during the current financial year 2022-23 on Departmental Website and e-compendium portal on real time basis,” the Administrative Secretary Finance Department noted.
In order to reduce the number of spill over works for the next financial year, the possibility of completing the ongoing works beyond the set targets needed to be explored by improving the pace of execution during the left over period of the current financial year, he further directed.
The directions have been issued to ensure that the details of completed works to be uploaded on the e-compendium portal under UT Capex should include name of work/project, department, district, block, source of funding, location type, location, Capex (UT component/CSS/Loan/PMDP) number of beneficiaries or souls benefitted, date of commencement, completion, AA cost and completion cost.
“Start the process of uploading all the details of the completed works/projects with Geo-tagged photographs on the e-compendium portal (ecompendium.jk.gov.in) which have been completed as on date. The entire exercise or uploading or works or projects as shall be completed in the current financial year, up to ending March 2023, shall be completed by April 10,. 2023,” he ordered.