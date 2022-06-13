US group launches initiative to electrify households in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: ‘Light The Nation’ initiative by Karmodaya, a US based non-profit group founded by NRI Professionals, has been launched in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir to electrify homes in remote and hard to reach locations.
In a statement, the organisers said ‘We are providing much needed solar lights to 325 households in Upper Shey and Lower Shey, Zanskar and Kargil in Ladakh, and Batote, Majalta, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramnagar, and Ramban in Jammu & Kashmir. These homes have connection to the power grid but availability and reliability is poor due to infrastructure, terrain, and weather related limitations. “We have completed installations in 100+ homes in Ladakh and the focus will shift to Jammu & Kashmir for the next phase in June & July,” they said.
“There are 3.3 crore homes in India that are not connected to the power grid. Launched last Diwali, #LightTheNation initiative by Karmodaya aims to bring light to the homes and lives of those who are still in the dark, especially to such homes in remote locations throughout India before the next Diwali. Aligning with the spirit of UN World Environment Day, we are expanding this project to most inaccessible and remotest locations in Jammu & Kashmir. We are providing much needed solar lights to 325 households in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir,” said Sree Sreedhar, founder and President of Karmodaya.