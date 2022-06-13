US group launches initiative to electrify households in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: ‘Light The Nation’ initiative by Karmodaya, a US based non-profit group founded by NRI Professionals, has been launched in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir to electrify homes in remote and hard to reach locations.

In a statement, the organisers said ‘We are providing much needed solar lights to 325 households in Upper Shey and Lower Shey, Zanskar and Kargil in Ladakh, and Batote, Majalta, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramnagar, and Ramban in Jammu & Kashmir. These homes have connection to the power grid but availability and reliability is poor due to infrastructure, terrain, and weather related limitations. “We have completed installations in 100+ homes in Ladakh and the focus will shift to Jammu & Kashmir for the next phase in June & July,” they said.