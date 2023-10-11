USBRL PROJECT | Work between Sangaldan-Banihal nearing completion

The track laying work and bridge work between Banihal Railway station and village Krawa, a 5-km length on the Khari-Banihal stretch in Banihal, were completed and test drive runs on the tracks were conducted.

Officials said that work on all the tunnels between Sangaldan and Banihal was completed and track laying, linking and other allied pending works were in progress.

They said that work was going on round the clock on this prestigious national project.

Officials said, “Northern Railway will conduct more such track trial runs in future as and when track-laying work gets completed on Banihal-Sangaldan stations.”