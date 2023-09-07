UT level panel to monitor PM’s Vishwakarma Scheme rollout in J&K

Jammu: A Union Territory Level Monitoring Committee (UTLMC) will coordinate the roll out of the Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.

The scheme, announced by the Union Finance Minister in this year’s annual budget, will be simultaneously launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 at different locations of India, including Jammu and Kashmir.

With a financial outlay of Rs 1300 Cr approved for five years i.e., from 2023-24 to 2027-28, the Scheme aims at supporting traditional artisans and craft-persons of rural and urban India, associated with 18 traditional trades.

UTLMC will ensure active participation of stakeholder departments and agencies of the J&K government facilitating implementation of the Scheme.