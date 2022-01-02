Various delegations call on LG Sinha

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Nuzhat accompanied by former legislator Ishfaq Jabbar met the LG and apprised him of various developmental issues of her district about upgradation of health facilities at District Hospital Ganderbal, strengthening of the road network, besides other matters of public welfare.

The spokesman said that Sangeeta Bhagat discussed with the LG about the identification and promotion of more tourist destinations like Seoz Dhar, Kelar, Jantron, Dedhni, Desa valley, and giving prominence to district Doda on the map of tourism, besides other issues.