Various delegations call on LG Sinha

Jammu: Chairperson DDC Ganderbal Nuzhat Ishfaq, Vice Chairperson DDC Doda Sangeeta Bhagat, delegation of District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC) Jammu and Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist Peoples Front (JKNPF) President Sheikh Muzaffar called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here Sunday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Nuzhat accompanied by former legislator Ishfaq Jabbar met the LG and apprised him of various developmental issues of her district about upgradation of health facilities at District Hospital Ganderbal, strengthening of the road network, besides other matters of public welfare.
The spokesman said that Sangeeta Bhagat discussed with the LG about the identification and promotion of more tourist destinations like Seoz Dhar, Kelar, Jantron, Dedhni, Desa valley, and giving prominence to district Doda on the map of tourism, besides other issues.
Interacting with the delegations, the Lt Governor impressed upon them to continue their endeavour for promoting the welfare of the general public of their respective districts. He assured them of redressal of all their genuine issues on merit.
Meanwhile, a delegation of DGPC Jammu led by S Karan Singh Wazir comprising its General Secretary S Fateh Singh, members S Avtar Singh, S Manmohan Singh, and S Narinder Singh presented before the LG the issues of the Sikh community of J&K.
The issues included promotion of the Punjabi language, conducting elections of the DGPC J&K besides other welfare issues of the Sikh community.
President JKNPF also met the LG and raised various issues about the welfare of daily wagers and Anganwadi workers among others.
The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues put forth by the delegations and assured them that their genuine issues would be taken up on priority and redressed on merit at the earliest.
Later, a joint delegation comprising Federation of Industries (FOI) Jammu Chairman Lalit Mahajan, J&K Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association Chairman Satish Kaul, J&K Pesticide Manufacturing Association Presid