Various delegations call on LG Sinha

Jammu: Delegations of PRI representatives from Kathua and Udhampur today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed various issues of their respective areas, at the Raj Bhavan here.
The delegation from Kathua led by Col Mahan Singh, Chairperson, DDC Kathua comprising Raghunandan Singh, Vice Chairman; DDC members- ND Tripathi, Neeru Bala, Rimmy Charak, Dr Shaveta Kumari, apprised the Lt Governor about various developmental issues of District Kathua.
They also submitted a memorandum of demands which included exploring the potential of religious tourism, proposal for establishing renewable energy based projects in the district, opening new branches of J&K Bank, besides establishing Degree Colleges, trauma centres, mini-stadiums catering to different areas in Kathua.
Similarly, a delegation of PRI representatives from Udhampur led by Rakesh Chander Sharma, DDC member from Ghordi also met the Lt Governor and apprised him about various issues and demands pertaining to the aspirations of people.
The Lt Governor while interacting with the PRI representatives assured them that the issues and demands projected by them would be looked into for early redressal on merit.
Earlier, Raghu K Mehta, Advocate and Member SMVDSB, and renowned Indian Rifle Shooter, Chain Singh from Doda also met Lt Governor and projected their concerns and issues.
Later, a delegation of Shri Amarnath Welfare Society (SAWS) led by its president, Sh Kiran Wattal, comprising vice president Anil Gupta and General Secretary Prem Sharma also called on the Lt Governor and expressed gratitude to the LG led UT administration for the successful conduct of the yatra this year. They presented the Lt Governor with a specially designed LED display of Lord Shiva in the ice lingam darshan.
The members of the delegation apprised the Lt Governor that the SAWS has been facilitating the smooth conduct of the annual Amarnath ji Yatra, by providing langar facilities at various locations along the route.
The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of the society and urged them to continue their efforts in the service of the pilgrims.