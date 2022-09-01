Various delegations call on LG Sinha

Jammu: Delegations of PRI representatives from Kathua and Udhampur today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed various issues of their respective areas, at the Raj Bhavan here.

The delegation from Kathua led by Col Mahan Singh, Chairperson, DDC Kathua comprising Raghunandan Singh, Vice Chairman; DDC members- ND Tripathi, Neeru Bala, Rimmy Charak, Dr Shaveta Kumari, apprised the Lt Governor about various developmental issues of District Kathua.

They also submitted a memorandum of demands which included exploring the potential of religious tourism, proposal for establishing renewable energy based projects in the district, opening new branches of J&K Bank, besides establishing Degree Colleges, trauma centres, mini-stadiums catering to different areas in Kathua.